Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $199.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00122985 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Negocie Coins, Kucoin and Instant Bitex. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $199.72 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00661022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119517 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Indodax, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitsane, Korbit, Graviex, Instant Bitex, C2CX, BitFlip, Crex24, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, YoBit, Bit-Z, BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, Binance, Koineks, Zebpay, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Exrates, TDAX, Coinone, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, DSX, BitBay, Exmo, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Bitfinex, OKEx, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, Coinnest and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

