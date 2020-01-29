BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.57 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00080788 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.03094665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00193532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,046,275 coins and its circulating supply is 5,789,826 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

