Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Capitalization Hits $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00096300 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000958 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

