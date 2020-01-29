BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 338,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.