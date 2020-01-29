Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of BTT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,933. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.