BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
