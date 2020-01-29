BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

