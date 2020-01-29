BMO Capital Markets Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

