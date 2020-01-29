Bob’s Repair (BOB) 1-Day Volume Hits $323,101.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $356,219.00 and $323,101.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.21 or 0.05593265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

