Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $791.16

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $791.16 and traded as high as $887.46. Bodycote shares last traded at $887.00, with a volume of 489,293 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 929.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

