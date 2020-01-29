BOMB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,181.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. BOMB has a market cap of $601,816.00 and $47,181.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006733 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.88 or 1.00809596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,323 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

