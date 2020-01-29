Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$2.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD.B. Cowen decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. 7,556,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

