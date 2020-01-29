Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 369,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 264,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

