Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 369,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 264,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
