Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,233,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $77,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

