BorgWarner Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,255 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,027% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BorgWarner by 93.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

