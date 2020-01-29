Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $382.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $241.72 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.92.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

