Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 96,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

