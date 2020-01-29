Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 317,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,916 shares of company stock worth $6,487,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

