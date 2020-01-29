Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $826.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.94 million and the highest is $834.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $791.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 over the last ninety days. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit