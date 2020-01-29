Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.25 Million

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $826.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.94 million and the highest is $834.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $791.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 over the last ninety days. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

