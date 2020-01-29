Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.41-1.51 for the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 1,458,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

