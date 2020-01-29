Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.51-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Brinker International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Brinker International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

