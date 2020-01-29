Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. Brink’s has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $97.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit