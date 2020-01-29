Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. Brink’s has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $97.12.

Get Brink's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.