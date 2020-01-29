British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank upped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,381.50 ($44.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,316.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,018.76.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.