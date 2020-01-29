British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank upped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,381.50 ($44.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,316.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,018.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

