British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Announces GBX 7.98 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Land stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 580.40 ($7.63). 2,463,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 566.52.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573 ($7.54).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

