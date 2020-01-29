British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Announces GBX 7.98 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
British Land stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 580.40 ($7.63). 2,463,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 566.52.
In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
