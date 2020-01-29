Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Cfra cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 5,395,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

