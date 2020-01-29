Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report sales of $179.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $171.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $733.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.55 million to $748.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $793.46 million, with estimates ranging from $759.55 million to $837.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.97. 51,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,104. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

