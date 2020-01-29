Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of BR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after buying an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,116,000 after buying an additional 946,501 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after buying an additional 288,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 255,461 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $24,087,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.