Brokerages Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. MAXIMUS posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

