Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,806,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 228,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

