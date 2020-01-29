Brokerages Set N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Price Target at GBX 147.50

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWNG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

BWNG traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The stock has a market cap of $249.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. N Brown Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.35.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.