Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $12.62

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 14,755,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

