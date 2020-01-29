Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $12.62

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 14,755,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit