Brokers Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.