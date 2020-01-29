Brokers Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

