Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Brompton Split Banc stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.48. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. Brompton Split Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$11.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.86.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.