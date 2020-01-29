Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Brompton Split Banc stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.48. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. Brompton Split Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$11.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.86.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

