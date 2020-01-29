Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.