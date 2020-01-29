Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Caci International worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Caci International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.06. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $274.05. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.80.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

