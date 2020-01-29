Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.50.

Get Caci International alerts:

NYSE CACI traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $267.18. 243,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.08 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.