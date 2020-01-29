Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, 10,349 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 5,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.