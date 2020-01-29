Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.28 million.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 55,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,231. The company has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

