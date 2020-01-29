Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

CNI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. 267,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

