Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as low as $12.50. Canfor shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 339,207 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

