Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.13.

Capital Power stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.29. The company had a trading volume of 162,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,943. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$484.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

