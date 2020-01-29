Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $189.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022001 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.02622566 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, OKEx, OTCBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Indodax, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bithumb and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.