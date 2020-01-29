Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.58. 50,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.19 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

