Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.78. 2,619,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

