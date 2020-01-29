Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.47 Million

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.40 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $249.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

