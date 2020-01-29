Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 800,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,483. Celestica has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

