CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,344. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

