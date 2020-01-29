Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,272. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

