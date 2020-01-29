CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.11. 373,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
