CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.11. 373,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,001,611.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.