CGI’s (GIB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIB. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

GIB opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

