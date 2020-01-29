Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

